Sex racket busted at Gurgaon mall; nine arrested

Nine persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly running a sex racket at a mall in Gurgaon, police said. Gurgaon Police PRO, Ravinder Kumar said the police received a tip off that a sex racket was being run in the Omex Mall at Sector 50 in the name of a spa centre.

"A team was made and a decoy customer was sent to Oyster Spa centre. A raid was later conducted and nine persons, including six girls, were arrested," he said. Efforts are on to arrest the spa centre owner, the officer added.

