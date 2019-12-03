Sex worker riding pillion with state-level kabaddi player dies after bike skids

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 29-year-old woman, who was riding pillion with a state-level Kabaddi player, died after his bike skid and hit a divider. According to the police, Yogesh Gajanan Lugade, 28, fled the scene, but he was later arrested, and the deceased was identified as Suvarna Laxman Pawar.

"Lugade is a state-level Kabaddi player. On Saturday, around 5pm, he came to Bhudhwar Peth, which is also a red light area. An agent then introduced him to Pawar and he said he would bring her back within three hours," said Mahendra Patil, sub-inspector, Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

He said when the two were heading back, Lugade was riding rash. "Both of them were not wearing helmets and his bike skid and hit the divider. While Lugade suffered minor injuries, Pawar sustained multiple head injuries. Passersby rushed her to a nearby hospital and Lugade fled the scene."

Police said passersby noted down the vehicle number, through which they tracked Lugade and arrested him.

Lugade has been booked for negligence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and for rash driving under the Motor Vehicles Act.

