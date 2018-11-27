Sexual abuse: CPI(M) MLA suspended for six months

national

A Democratic Youth Federation of India party worker had filed a complaint on August 14 before the party, alleging the MLA tried to sexually abuse her at the party office at Manarcaud in Palakkad

Sexual abuse

Acting nearly four months after receiving a sexual harassment complaint against party MLA P K Sasi, the ruling CPI(M) on Monday suspended him for six months from its primary membership as the Opposition Congress demanded a police probe. The decision in this regard was taken at the CPI(M) state committee meeting at AKG Centre, the party headquarters here.

A Democratic Youth Federation of India party worker had filed a complaint on August 14 before the party, alleging the MLA tried to sexually abuse her at the party office at Manarcaud in Palakkad.

The woman had later forwarded the complaint to the party's national leadership, reportedly following a lukewarm response to it here. Reacting to the party decision, Sasi, the Shoranur MLA and Palakkad district secretariat member, said he "accepted it with both hands".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever