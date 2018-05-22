Sexual abuse videos: SC slaps Rs 1 lakh fine on Google, Facebook

The Internet giants have failed to file their replies on the steps taken by them to block the videos on social sites



The Supreme Court slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Internet giants like Google and Facebook for failing to file their replies on the steps taken by them to block videos of sexual offences on social sites.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and U U Lalit noted that despite its specific order to Yahoo, Facebook Ireland, Facebook India, Google India, Google Inc, Microsoft and WhatsApp, they have not filed any document to inform it about the progress made.

The top court directed them to file an affidavit before June 15 spelling out measures taken by them to curb such videos and asked its registry to keep the amount in a fixed deposit for a short term.

"In our order dated April 16, we had required the parties before us, that is Yahoo, Facebook Ireland, Facebook India, Google India, Google Inc., Microsoft and WhatsApp to let us know the status of progress made pursuant to the recommendations accepted by these entities as mentioned in the Report of the Committee." "None of these entities has filed anything to show us the progress nor any of these entities is ready with any response pursuant to our aforesaid order," the bench said.

The Centre also informed the top court that the launch of the beta version of an online cyber crime reporting portal has been given up and now the portal in its final form will be launched on or before July 15.

