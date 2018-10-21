Sexual harassment case against Pachauri heads to trial

crime

Metropolitan Magistrate Charu Gupta formally framed the charges against Pachauri dealing with harassing a woman colleague in 2015 with intent to outrage her modesty

RK Pachauri. Pic/aFP

A Delhi court on Saturday paved the way for trial as it framed sexual harassment charges against noted environmentalist RK Pachauri and will start recording evidence from January 4, 2019.

Metropolitan Magistrate Charu Gupta formally framed the charges against Pachauri dealing with harassing a woman colleague in 2015 with intent to outrage her modesty, advances made in an unwelcome manner with explicit sexual overtures and for using words, gestures and acts intended to insult her modesty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Defence counsel Ashish Dixit requested the court to expedite the proceedings as Pachauri, 78, and his family were facing hardship due to the pendency. Pachauri pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial. Pachauri has denied all charges against him.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever