SGM called on Feb 21 to replace Ajit Agarkar-led Mumbai selection panel

A member of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has called for a Special General Meeting (SGM) on February 21 with a resolution to replace the Ajit Agarkar-led senior selection committee.

Parsee Gymkhana's cricket secretary and vice-president Khodadad Yazdegardi yesterday sent out a notice to all 329 MCA members, informing them about the SGM after the Bombay High Court-appointed MCA ad-hoc committee refused to call the meeting as they are not empowered to do so.

However, as per the MCA constitution, any member can call for a SGM if he/she has the support of minimum 30 members. Yazdegardi procured 36 signatures. In his notice, Yazdegardi alleged "several irregularities in the selection of players" and reasoned that "the selectors never watched any MCA club matches."

He has also alleged that the selection for the Madhav Mantri U-23 tournament (a selection tournament for the U-23 Mumbai team held in May last year) was done by the coaches appointed for the four teams and not the selectors. Yazdegardi has also claimed that the "players who performed exceedingly well in the 2017-18 season were neglected and not selected among the 2018-19 [Mumbai] probables."

