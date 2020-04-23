SGNP deploys drones to weed out miscreants

As numerous illegal hutments continue to come up in the periphery of Vihar lake and with picnics continuing unabated despite the lockdown, Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) authorities have started using drones to keep such activities under check.

Everyday drones are being used and based on the database of photos and videos and action is being taken against illegal encroachments and people entering the park without permission.

Talking to mid-day, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Tulsi Range of SGNP, Dinesh Desale said, "Time and again our staff has been patrolling the area in Tulsi Range and near Vihar lake area. We have started using drones to monitor the activity of people trespassing into the park and also to keep a record of any illegal encroachments that are coming up."



A SGNP official with a drone

On April 21, mid-day had done a story (Despite lockdown, picnics continue around Vihar lake) about how activities like picnics on the periphery of Vihar lake were not only unaffected during the lockdown, but some locals claimed that they had increased.

A source from Aarey Milk Colony had even claimed that after the lockdown was implemented, on an average, around 200 to 300 people have been going near the lake daily. The source also alleged that there has been an increase in the construction of hutments there.

"We are making sure that a social distancing is maintained and so our staff has started making announcements using speakers near Vihar lake. If anyone is caught trespassing or found doing any illegal activity, stringent action will be taken against them," Desale added.

"Since the time we have started using drones, there has been a decrease in the number of people trespassing the lake area," he further added.

The forest department officials also said that the use of drones is proving helpful as those illegally entered into the forest or near Vihar lake has started running away seeing the drone flying over them.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news