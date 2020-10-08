Thane: Leopards have killed all dogs in Patlipada, says NGO

(Left) The last dog which gave birth to 7 puppies and was killed the same night; the broken boundary wall from where the leopard enters the residential area

A Local NGO from Thane has alleged that a leopard killed around 12 dogs in the past few months at Patlipada, Ghodbunder Road, in Thane side of SGNP. The NGO – Bahuuddeshiya Samajik Sanstha has complained about the same to the Forest Department and expressed fear that the leopard may attack humans as well.

Abhilash Dawre, the complainant, who runs the NGO claimed that the leopard killed all the dogs from the area. In the complaint, he has also asked the officials to fix the boundaries and construct a wall between the jungle and residential area to deny the leopard from entering inside.

Speaking to mid-day, Dawre said, "In this area, several incidents have taken place in the last few months. Around 12 dogs were killed by the leopard. Last Saturday, the last alive dog gave birth to seven puppies. However, the leopard killed her the same night."

Forest officer Sandeep More of SGNP said, "We will construct a wall in the forest area and install more lights on the road so scare away the animal. We have also distributed pamphlets in nearby societies to take precautions and have also asked our officials to patrol the areas during the night."

Now to save the puppies, Dawre and his colleagues Nishanth Nair, Aniket Korde, Vishal Gawhale, Sushanth Rathod, Rohit Korde and Chetan Joshi have created a cage so the wild cat doesn't attack them.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news