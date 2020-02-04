Shaad Ali chooses love over gangsters

Not too long ago, director Shaad Ali had announced that he would foray into digital entertainment with the gritty gangster drama, Gangs of London. However, in the latest development, it appears Ali will make his web debut with a romantic outing, a genre he knows like the back of his hand. Pavan & Pooja explores the lives of three couples sharing the same name — essayed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Deepti Naval, Sharman Joshi, Gul Panag, Taaruk Raina, and Natasha Bharadwaj — at different stages in their lives, and will drop on Valentine's Day.

Ask Ali what made him shift his focus from the gangster thriller to the relationship drama, and he says, "Gangs of London is my dream project. It's currently a work in progress as there are too many screws to tighten before we can begin shooting."

Shaad Ali

The director believes that the MXPlayer drama has the same essence as his breezy romance Saathiya (2002). "Pavan & Pooja reminded me of Saathiya's world — it has the Mumbai flavour which I hadn't seen in a long time. Be it local trains, or the nooks and crannies, and cafes of Mumbai, they find a place in the story."

Producer Siddharth P Malhotra, who has also conceptualised the show, says, "The series questions the concept of eternal love, and says that love is conditional, breakable and can be mended. It studies what love means to three different generations. Mahesh and Deepti are discovering life at 60 while Sharman and Gul decide to swing. In a time of thrillers and sex shows, this will be a clutter-breaker."

