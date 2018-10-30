Shaad Ali: Web series as crucial as a feature film

television

Director Shaad Ali forays into the digital space with gangster drama written by producer Bunty Walia

Shaad Ali and Bunty Walia

He may be better known for his romance dramas, including Saathiya (2002) and OK Jaanu (2017), but director Shaad Ali is keen to explore an unfamiliar territory with his web debut. The director is set to foray into the digital space with Gangsters Of London, a gritty drama that traces how the Asian community ruled the streets of the British capital in the '70s and '80s.

The venture sees him join forces with Bunty Walia, who has co-written the script. "For me, a web series is as big and as important as a feature film. Gangs Of London is a period piece about Asians in the UK and their trials and tribulations. It's about Indians who have gone there and literally fought their way up," says Ali.

Elated to see his work of seven years finally bearing fruit, Walia says, "Gangs Of London is not a real-life story, but it is based on true incidents. It will be produced by my wife Vanessa Walia's VA Film Company." He adds that the team is currently in the process of finalising the cast before they roll the project in the Queen's City early next year.

