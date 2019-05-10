Shaad Randhawa on working with Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and Prakash Jha in Saand Ki Aankh

bollywood

Shaad Randhawa talks about working with Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and Prakash Jha in Saand Ki Aankh and also his upcoming film Marjaavaan

Shaad Randhawa with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. Picture courtesy/Shaad Randhawa's Instagram account

Bollywood actor Shaad Randhawa says he is quite excited about his upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh that features Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and Prakash Jha. Sharing his excitement on being part of the film, Shaad told IANS: "The shooting is over. During the shooting of the film I used to tell everyone that sharing screen space with three talents like Prakash Jha, Bhumi and Taapsee is such a big deal for me, that even if people say one good word about me, I am happy!"

The film Saand Ki Aankh is a biographical film based on the life story of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. Shaad, who is the nephew of veteran actress Mumtaz, said he also has another film in his kitty.

"I am playing a part in Milap Zaveri's 'Marjaavaan' which is releasing on Dussehra. As we know that film is featuring Siddharth (Malhorta) and Tara, I am looking forward to that as well," said the actor who grabbed eyeballs for his performance in films like 'Woh Lamhe', and 'Aashiqui 2'.

