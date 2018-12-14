Shaad Randhawa to be seen in Marjaavaan

Dec 14, 2018, 15:12 IST | IANS

Shaad Randhawa will soon be seen in director Milap Zaveri's upcoming multi-starrer Marjaavaan

Actor Shaad Randhawa will soon be seen in director Milap Zaveris upcoming multi-starrer Marjaavaan. "It's always a pleasure to work with a good team. The film looks exciting and I am looking forward to starting the shoot," Shaad said in a statement. The film features Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria among others. Riteish will play a dwarf character in the film.

Shaad has earlier worked with Zaveri in Raakh, a short film. He started his career in Bollywood with the film Woh Lamhe in 2006, and has acted in films like"Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Mastizaade and Hate Story 4 to name a few.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani's Emmay Entertainment, the film is slated to release on October 2 next year

