Shaan, Javed Ali and other Bollywood singers to unite for a song on Coronavirus

Shaan, Javed Ali, Amit Mishra, Payal Dev, and Raja Hassan are among the 12 singers who have collaborated for the song, Desh Mera Against Corona. The lyrics are written by Murali Agarwal and the music has been composed by Raj Aashoo. As music has the power to heal, they aim to share the message of unity in these trying times.

Amid these trying times, it seems music is going to be the best remedy for all the people who are desperately waiting for the pandemic to get over and even the lockdown. It has been more than a month since we have been sitting at home and nearly doing. There are no new film announcements, no movie trailers.

Yes, there have been a couple of celebrity interviews for our entertainment and some new music videos. For all those people who grew up listening to Shaan and have been missing his voice, this could be a song for all if you. Also, this is a fantastic initiative and a right move to uplift our dampened spirits and mood. The song shall be out soon and we are waiting to listen to it!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news