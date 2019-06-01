Shaan: Music can convey what words cannot

music

Singer Shaan, who has sung Hawa aane de -- a track for the forthcoming World Environment Day to create awareness around air pollution -- says music has the power to convey messages in an effective way.

Shaan, who has also composed the song, told IANS: "The whole idea of creating this song is to create awareness towards air pollution. I wouldn't think I am a major influence of sorts, but I'm a creative person. I feel I have a social responsibility and so it stems from there.

"In fact, it's not like Bhamla Foundation asked me to do it. I feel that through music, you can say what you may not be able to say through words."

This is the reason why, he says, many songs on social change come out.

The song, produced by Bhamla Foundation and available on Hungama Music app, has lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire.

The video features Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Kurrana, Rajkumar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Kapil Sharma, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan and Sunidhi Chauhan. It is choreographed by the celebrated dancer Shiamak Davar, who too is a part of the video.

This is not the first time Shaan has worked with Kirkire.

"This one is quite ironic because one of our biggest hits together was 'Behti hawa sa tha woh' and now we do 'Hawa aane de'.

"It is true in the last 10 years, air pollution has gone up so high and there are some major players like unethical manufacturing, irresponsible behaviour, traffic...things like that have gone up so much more. People need to go back to more organic living," said the "Tanha Dil" fame singer.

World Environment Day is on June 5.

