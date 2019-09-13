Shaan Parvaga ready to mark his production debut in Bollywood!

Shaan Parvaga, Founder & COO of The Dropshipperz, is all geared up to foray in the Indian film industry as a producer of a cult project. He has decided to use his entrepreneur brain in the field of entertainment to produce quality films. His passion towards his craft has helped him move ranks in the past few years and now he has decided to take it to the next level in Bollywood.

He will be producing a cult film which is expected to have a few big names of the industry. This will be a big leap for Parvaga as being so new in the industry, he will be working with some elite actors here.

He has already moved to India and started working on his project. "It has been a dream come true moment for me as I will be working here in Bollywood. This has always been a fascinating industry for me and I will definitely try to make a mark with my first project only," said Parvaga.

"Being an entrepreneur, I have the knowledge of how to run a business and I have been studying the Indian film industry closely for years now. I hope to produce good movies and entertain the people here so that I can get their love," he added.

This is surely going to be a joyride for Shaan in Bollywood as his first project is already going to be a big one. Apart from that he has some other offers too which he is still mulling upon. He, however, wishes to work with actors like Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt later in his career.

"I feel blessed to have got a big project already even before my Bollywood debut. I am looking forward to utilising this chance to the fullest and someday get a chance to work with actors like Hrithik and Alia," he concluded.

With the amount of potential in him, this is apparent that he is soon going to be a rising star of the industry. Till then, let's just wait and watch!

