Shaan: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is underrated as a music composer

Singer Shaan was all praises for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Praising Bhansali, Shaan said, "People always talk about the grandiosity of SLB's sets but his music is equally great."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shaan (Pic/AFP)

Singer Shaan feels that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is underrated as a composer. Apart from directing, Bhansali has also given music for movies such as Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.

Shaan feels that Bhansali, for whom he sang the chartbuster 'Jab se tere naina', is equally good as a composer. In an upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, judge Richa Sharma will be seen performing to her song 'Holi' from Padmaavat. Following this, her co-judges Amaal Mallik and Shaan will be seen praising Bhansali's music skills, read a statem1ent from Zee TV.

