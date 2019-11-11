Shaan turns mentor for newbie Mustafa for Main Sach Bolda

Two decades after he gave pop music listeners evergreen tracks like Bhool ja and Tanha dil, Shaan, in a way, is handing over the baton to the next generation. Lending his support to débutante singer Mustafa for Main Sach Bolda, Shaan, 47, is seen channelling his inner 20-year old in the party track. "I can give them a run for their money," he jokes in a conversation with mid-day, adding that it was at a friend's behest that he agreed to be part of this song and encourage the younger breed.

"It had English rap originally, but we replaced it with Punjabi lyrics because the makers felt it suited the current flavour. I collaborated with Mustafa because his voice is contemporary. Sometimes, even good singers have a dated style of singing. But he has a voice that's suited for today's audience," says Shaan.

Even though an array of pop songs are churned out day after day, few have had a lasting impact on listeners. It's easy to decipher the probable reason behind this ambiguity when Shaan chronicles how the pop industry of the 2000s differed from the one today. "Back then, songs were [worked on] as per the company's brief. The artiste was sheltered and only took creative calls so that the focus could be on making good music. But today, there's no interface involving a producer. People must create their own videos, and also [analyse] how the song can be marketed, and whether or not it is [suited] for current listeners. Back then, an artiste could be more indulgent. Now, it's all about numbers."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates