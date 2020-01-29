Shabaash Mithu first look: Taapsee Pannu is impressive as skipper Mithali Raj

The time of biopics is still going strong. After a number of brilliant biopics on sportspersons, now it's time for Taapsee Pannu to bring forth another story based on the life of the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Mithali Raj. Taapsee will portray the role of Mithali Raj in the film Shabaash Mithu and the actress has just shared the first look poster from the film.

Taapsee Pannu shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "'I have always been asked who's your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.' The statement that made every cricket lover pause and introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. Skipper, u will be the ultimate 'Game Changer' @mithaliraj"

Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, Taapsee Pannu looks quite impressive as she takes the field in her blue uniform.

Before sharing the first look poster of the film, Taapsee Pannu had shared a teaser poster with Mithali Raj's quote on it.

Shabaash Mithu is all set to hit theatres on February 5, 2021.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates