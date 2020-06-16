Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar planning to shift to Sukoon, their Khandala abode

Shabana Azmi feels it's time she and husband Javed Akhtar spend their days in the quietness amid the hills and greenery. The veteran actor is seriously contemplating shifting to Sukoon, their Khandala abode. She wants their Juhu home to be their workplace. Only when shooting and other commitments beckon, they will be in Mumbai.

The couple is currently at the farmhouse. Khandala looks magical in lush greenery during the rains, so Azmi's wish is understandable.

On Sunday, Shabana posted a picture of outdoors of her Khandala home and wrote: "At Sukoon today - our home in Khandala. Its about time time Javed and I decide to make this our primary home and treat the Mumbai house like our workplace."

Reacting to the post, Chef Vikas Khanna commented: "One of the most beautiful trees I have seen." Veteran actress Soni Razdan commented: "Wow... so beautiful." Zoya Akhtar, Divya Dutta and Ankur Tewari were all hearts on the post!

Javed Akhtar recently won The Richard Dawkins Award. "I am deeply honoured to receive the Richard Dawkins Award 2020. I have admired Richard Dawkins ever since I read his first book 'The Selfish Gene'. I have since then read every book of his and ''The God Delusion'' is my absolute favourite," said Akhtar.

The legendary poet who has become the first Indian to win the award is being conferred with it for his "critical thinking, holding religious dogma upto scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values."

Akhtar who has written the screenplay for iconic movies like 'Deewar, Zanjeer', and 'Sholay' along with Salim Khan, has earlier been awarded Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007). The veteran lyricist and screenwriter also have five National Awards for Best Lyricist to his name and even the Sahitya Akademi Award.

