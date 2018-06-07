Shabana Azmi apologises for incorrect railways tweet

Shabana Azmi had tweeted a video tagging Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, where a three people were seen squatting and rinsing plates in a puddle of water in a pothole

Actress Shabana Azmi has apologised for sharing a video of a group of workers washing dishes in muddy water, assuming they were staff of the Indian Railways.

"Thank you for clarifying this. I stand corrected. Please accept my apologies", she tweeted.

Thank you for clarifying this . I stand corrected. Pls accept my apologies https://t.co/30Kodpcqfm — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 5, 2018

On Monday, Shabana Azmi had tweeted a video tagging Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, where a three people were seen squatting and rinsing plates in a puddle of water in a pothole.

"@PiyushGoyal Indian Railways pls watch", she captioned the video.

However, the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday clarified that the video was of a Malaysian eatery, and not of Indian railways’ staff.

Mam, video is of Malaysian eatery which faces closure after video shows workers washing dishes in a puddle of murky water,¿ the ministry clarified on Twitter.

Mam, video is of Malaysian eatery which faces closure after video shows workers washing dishes in puddle of murky water: Link News is https://t.co/n6U2f9fMP0

— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 5, 2018

