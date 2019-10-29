Shabana Azmi defends Shah Rukh Khan, says 'Islam not so weak'

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan who faced backlash after sharing on social media a photo on Diwali in which he sported a tilak, actor Shabana Azmi on Monday came to his defence by calling out "rabid Islamists".

"Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites the wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a "False Muslim" for sporting a tilak!" FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom. India's beauty is in her Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb," tweeted Shabana Azmi.

The actor had on Sunday shared a monochromic picture featuring his wife Gauri Khan and youngest son AbRam Khan where all three of them can be seen sporting tilaks.

In the accompanying note, the actor wished fans and followers "#HappyDiwali" and added "May your lives be lit up and happy."

After the post, Shah Rukh was trolled. This isn't the first time that Shah Rukh has been criticised for celebrating Hindu festivals.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor was trolled for sharing pictures where he was seen worshipping Lord Ganesha.

