Shabana Azmi expresses sorrow over Swami Agnivesh's demise

As a social activist and former Haryana MLA Swami Agnivesh breathed his last on Friday, veteran actor Shabana Azmi expressed sorrow over his demise. The 'Masoom' actor took to Twitter to condole the demise of the 80-year-old social activist. "Very saddened by the passing away of #Swami Agnivesh due to multi-organ failure," she tweeted.

"Influenced by Liberation Theology he worked to rescue and rehabilitate bonded labourers and was a force to reckon with in the eighties. RIP," she added.

Agnivesh passed away on Friday at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill.

