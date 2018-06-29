Shabana Azmi goes gaga over Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju act

Rajkumar Hirani has brought the story of his life on the silver screen with Sanju, in which Ranbir Kapoor is seen as Sanjay Dutt. The film opened in India on Friday

Shabana Azmi

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is impressed with actor Ranbir Kapoor after watching his performance in Sanju.

"Rishi Kapoor, what a tour de force performance by Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju. He takes your breath away in creating the amazing likeness to Sanjay Dutt without ever slipping up on the authenticity of the emotion. Bravo," Shabana tweeted on Friday. "He is ably supported by Vicky Kaushal by endearing portrayal," she added.

@chintskap What a tour de force performance #Ranbir Kapoor in #Sanju takes your breath away in creating the the amazing likeness to #SanjayDutt without ever slipping up on the authenticity of the emotion. BRAVO. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂHe is ably supported by @vickykaushal09 endearing portrayal.ðÂÂÂ — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 29, 2018

To which, Rishi responded: "Thank you my dear. You have always encouraged all of us every time but this time it feels better when you talk about Ranbir. I haven't seen the film as yet -- will, as soon as I am back."

Thank you my dear. You have always encouraged all of us every time but this time it feels better when you talk about Ranbir. I haven’t seen the film as yet -will,as soon as I am backðÂÂÂ https://t.co/bBMSTPL7ad — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 29, 2018

Shabana went on to mention "you will be extremely proud of him.. and Neetu toh ... khushi sey ro dengi (She will cry with happiness)."

Sanjay, who had made a rocking debut in Bollywood with Rocky in 1981, put his personal life in jeopardy through drug addiction, and his life took a turn for the worse when he was arrested for illegal possession of weapons and was convicted.

Rajkumar Hirani has brought the story of his life on the silver screen with Sanju, in which Ranbir is seen as Sanjay Dutt. The film opened in India on Friday. It also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh. Dia, who is seen as Sanjay's wife Manyata Dutt , also posted: "Our film is now yours! It has been such a wonderful experience working with such amazing co-stars and my favourite director."

Director Omung Kumar also loved the film.

"Movies have failed earlier but Ranbir Kapoor never failed... but this time the movie 'Sanju' has lived up to everyone's expectations and Ranbir Kapoor has excelled as an actor and portrayed Sanjay Dutt's life with sincerity. Real rockstar. Take a bow," he said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever