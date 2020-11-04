Shabana Azmi on female infanticide: Lack of attention given to the issue shocks me

Managing to rise above the slate of promising content available on web platforms, Shabana Azmi's Friday release Kaali Khuhi (black well), based in a village in Punjab, sheds light on the practice of female infanticide. Her production is a plea of sorts to the young generation to ban the malpractice that has crippled society. "This practice, and the fact that it doesn't get the kind of attention that it needs to be eliminated, continues to shock me," says Azmi, adding that discussion on women empowerment is rendered insignificant if India can't protect the girl-child.

"Female infanticide happens in metropolitan cities too. Why is it mandatory for hospitals to ban sex [determination]? Because the practice exists, right? Unless the patriarchal mindset changes, this will continue to happen."

As crucial as it is to consistently spread awareness about the issue, Azmi says altering the way children are brought up will play the most significant role in bringing about change. "Raise girls and boys as equals. Train sons to respect daughters. Stop objectifying women in ads, films, and literature. Celebrate stories about women who can become role models," says the actor, who plays Satya masi, a woman who attempts to prevent the practice in the offering.

"She is burdened with the guilt of carrying a dark secret. I lent heaviness to her voice, gait, and her being. I knew that a uni-brow would make my face look different, and would give viewers the impression that this character hasn't seen herself in the mirror, for years. It was also physically challenging to pull off scenes like wrestling in the mud in the blistering heat, and milking a cow."

She traces her most challenging shot to the first one she filmed, showcasing her character furiously chanting mantras in an attempt to cut out external noise. "I would have preferred to perform it after I had [spent more time] with the character, but, in a way, it also threw me right into her world. Then, I traced her steps back. It's not the ideal way to inhabit the world of a character that is so far removed from your own, but I am told by my director Terrie Samudra that it worked!"

The film also features Satyadeep Misra, Leela Samson, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora, 10 as Shivangi, who prevents an incident of female infanticide from occurring.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news