Shabana Azmi out of danger; driver was overtaking truck from wrong side, say Cops

Pune: Actor Shabana Azmi sustained injuries on Saturday when the car she was travelling in collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, near Khalapur toll plaza. Azmi was admitted to Panvel's MGM Hospital and later shifted to Andheri's Kokilaben Hospital.





A source close to Azmi said, "Shabanaji is under observation. There are a few tests going on. She is conscious and stable and there isn't anything to worry about." The source said an official statement would be released later which would detail the injuries and the test results.

The accident took place around 3.45 pm. Azmi was heading towards Pune from Mumbai. Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr Ranjit Patil said, "The Tata Safari Azmi was in, was being driven by Amlesh Yogendra Kamat, 38, and their car hit the truck. Azmi and Kamat suffered injuries and were rescued by the highway police along with Roadway Patrolling and the Delta Force. Javed Akhtar, Azmi's husband, was travelling on the same route, but in another car. Azmi and Kamat's condition is stable."

Senior Inspector Vishwajeet Kaingode of Khalapur station added, "As per the preliminary investigation, Amlesh was trying to overtake the truck from the wrong side, and rammed into a truck. We are filing a case of rash driving and negligence against him."



Shabana Azmi has been moved to Kokilaben Hospital. Police say that Javed Akhtar was travelling on the same route, but in another car

