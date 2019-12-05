Shabana Azmi remembers Shashi Kapoor on his death anniversary

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Recipient of many accolades, fourth December marks as the second death anniversary of the legendary actor Shashi Kapoor. Remembering the iconic star, Shabana Azmi who has shared screens with him, took to Twitter to pay respect.

"2 years already! You gave and you gave .. to family, friends, Theatre and the Indian Film Industry.. Remembering you with deep admiration affection and respect Shashiji", she captioned the post.

2 years already! You gave and you gave .. to family,friends ,Theatre and the Indian Film Industry.. Remembering you with deep admiration affection and respect ShashijiðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ https://t.co/iRMVf2IKyy — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 4, 2019

Shashi Kapoor at 79 died leaving generations of Bollywood fans shocked and grieving.

Shashi Kapoor was the son of actor Prithviraj Kapoor and the younger brother of Raj and Shammi Kapoor. After playing young Raj Kapoor in films such as 'Awaara', Shashi Kapoor made his debut as a leading man in 1961 film 'Dharamputra'.

Over the next 40 years, Shashi Kapoor starred in films such as Kabhi Kabhie, Deewar, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Trishul, Namak Halaal and Junoon that set a benchmark in the Indian cinema.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates