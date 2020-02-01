Shabana Azmi returns home from hospital, thanks well-wishers

Noted actor Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident last month, on Saturday said that she is back home now and thanked her fans for praying for her speedy recovery. The 69-year-old actor suffered head injuries when her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18. Her husband, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, was also there in the vehicle but escaped unhurt.

The actor and her driver Kamlesh Kamath were taken to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in suburban Andheri the same day.

"Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I'm back home now," Azmi wrote on Twitter alongside a post-recovery photo of herself.

"Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I'm back home now. Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. I'm indebted and grateful" — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 1, 2020

"Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful," she added. Azmi's driver has been booked for rash driving and negligence.

