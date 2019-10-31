Shabana Azmi shares funny Chennai airport sign on Instagram, leaves netizens in splits

India is home to many hilarious signboards, but airports are the last place you'd expect to

see them. Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi recently shared a hilarious photograph of a

signboard spotted at Chennai airport.

The signboard sees a board saying, "Eating carpet strictly prohibited." In reality, it should be - "Eating on carpet strictly prohibited."

View this post on Instagram Really ?!!! A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18) onOct 30, 2019 at 12:11pm PDT

At the time of writing this post, the post had already received close to 2,500 likes. Most of the comments echoed that the signboard was indeed hilarious.

Shabana Azmi is a well-known Bollywood actress who has acted in films like Fire, Masoom, Arth and Mandi.

