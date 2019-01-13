Shabana Azmi: Unfortunate that Indian content banned in Pakistan

bollywood

Shabana Azmi has reacted to Pakistan's Supreme Court's decision to ban Indian content in their country terming it as unfortunate, saying it is the decision of Pakistan's politicians and bureaucrats and not their audience

Shabana Azmi

eteran actress Shabana Azmi has reacted to Pakistan's Supreme Court's decision to ban Indian content in their country terming it as unfortunate, saying it is the decision of Pakistan's politicians and bureaucrats and not their audience.

Shabanaz Azmi was interacting with the media as she hosted a painting competition for children to celebrate 100th birth anniversary of acclaimed poet, lyricist and her father, Kaifi Azmi, on Saturday in Mumbai. Pakistan's Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Wednesday said the country's supreme court will not allow Indian content to be shown on Pakistani TV channels as it "damages our culture".

"It's an unfortunate decision because I feel that art connects and not divides people. People of Pakistan don't want a ban on Indian content in their country, but it is their politicians who want it. In our country too, politicians want to ban their art and artists," Azmi said.

She said people-to-people contact is necessary. "(by banning), We lose an opportunity to create a large pool of talent in our subcontinent."

"When we visit Pakistan, we get so much of respect from their citizens and when artists from that country visit our land, they say they feel like being in their our own country. So, people-to-people connect is really necessary when it comes to encouraging any kind of art form," Azmi said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever