Shabir Ahluwalia: Excited to make web series debut

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia, one of Ekta Kapoor's blue-eyed boys in showbiz, is upbeat about foraying into the web series space with Fixer. He says the platform's short and flexible shooting duration is a major attraction.

Fixer is a show for Ekta's ALTBalaji platform. Shabir will play the lead character of Jaiveer Malik in the show.

"I am very excited to be making my web series debut with ALTBalaji. Being currently involved with 'Kumkum Bhagya', this further extends an association with Balaji, that has been nothing short of memorable. I share a great bond with Ekta Kapoor and it feels wonderful to be working with her again in such an engaging format," the actor said in a statement.

On the dynamic digital space, he said: "Streaming platforms are now fast growing and gaining immense popularity amongst the masses and ALTBalaji has been raising its bar with amazing content. One of the major benefits of working in a web series is that the format makes for a very short and flexible shooting duration. I hope my character, as well as the series, is well appreciated by the viewers."

Fixer is a story of a tainted ATS officer from Delhi who is drawn into the murky underbelly of the Mumbai movie mafia and industrialists and ends up becoming a fixer. The actor will be depicting the character of a police officer who delves into his personal life conflicts and how he deals with his newfound profession and fixes illegal matters. The show also stars Mahie Gill, Isha Koppikar and Karishma Sharma.

