Shadab Khan fined for violation in West Indies T20

Pakistan's teenage leg-spinner Shadab Khan has been fined for violating the players' code of conduct in a Twenty20 against the West Indies, the International Cricket Council said yesterday. The 19-year-old was fined 20 percent of his match fee and handed a one demerit point following a "send off" signal after dismissing West Indian opener Chadwick Walton in the second Twenty20 international in Karachi on Monday.

"The Pakistan wrist spinner was found to have violated article 2.1.7 of the code, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his dismissal during an international match'," the ICC said in a statement.

The incident happened in the ninth over of the Windies' innings "when Shadab, after dismissing Walton, pointed his finger at the departing batsman and also made an inappropriate comment.

"After the match, Shadab admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon, the ICC match referee, and as such there was no need for a formal hearing." Shadab took 2-23 in the match which Pakistan won by 82 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The last fixture is also in Karachi on Tuesday.

Shadab has played one Test, 17 one-dayers and 15 Twenty20 internationals since making his debut last year.

