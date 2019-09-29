Shadow the big cat at a nature trail in Goregaon

The trail is ideal for newbies as it does not include any treacherous inclines. Pic/Asif Khan

Bomaby Natural History Society (BNHS) has always tried to bring Mumbaikars closer to the abundance of nature around them. Their upcoming trail will do just that. This time, the team plans on taking participants to the leopard corridor of the city.

Asif Khan, BNHS programmes team, will conduct a reserve trail. A short four km drive from the traffic-laden Western Express Highway will take you to a lush forest prowled by leopards. Explaining the idea behind the trail, Khan says, "The trail is called so since it is used by leopards on a regular basis. Leopard dropping and pug marks are often seen on the trail."

He continues, "During this season, one can see butterflies such as Dark Blue Tiger, Brown King Crow, Blue Mormon and birds such as Golden-backed Flameback, Rufous Woodpecker, Tickell's Blue Flycatcher, White-throated Fantail, and Indian Paradise Flycatcher, and if you are lucky, you can even spot a Barking Deer." The event is open to all, and is in fact, ideal for newbies as it does not include any treacherous inclines. Considering the weather conditions, Khan recommends carrying packed food, a cap and adequate water.

Starting point: Conservation Education Centre, Goregaon East

when: October 6; 7.30 AM to 10 AM

Entry: Rs 500 for BNHS members, Rs 600 for others

Write to: bnhs.programmes@gmail.com

