Shagun Gupta is a niche fashionista inspiring designers in the industry

Shagun has received accolades by many beauty aficionados. Shagun has influenced wardrobes of the celebrated ones with her enormous cachet in fashion, beauty and jewellery

Shagun Gupta, a Shimla-born fashionista is setting a higher benchmark in the Indian fashion and beauty world. In the last two decades, Shagun has earned the distinction of developing a knack for transforming fashion illustration and beauty with a desire to create and share all things beautiful.

Her flagship label 'Shagun Gupta' specializes in creating signature looks that have always attracted high-profile clientele. Shagun is a practising cosmetologist, esthetician, all-around micro-pigmentation specialist and cosmetic tattoo removal expert. Her trendsetter fashion sense and creative contemporary jewellery designs mark her in the forefront of the top-tier designers in the industry.

Shagun Gupta's creative genius is a mark of excellence and trust in the wide periphery of Bollywood design and everlasting couture. She has been bestowed with 'Gladrags most elegant woman Mrs India 2014', 'Mrs Go Air 2014' and has been Global Jury at 'Panache Mrs India 2018'.

She is the Indian partner for 'Nouveau Contour', a European premier brand and world leader in masters in micro-pigmentation in the world with its global headquarter in The Netherlands. She is also a fellow member and diplomat of the American Association of Micro-pigmentation. Shagun Gupta has also certified tattoo removing technique, using magnetic needles TR88.

Being a globetrotter, she apprenticed under the very best. Her study included esthetic skin care, makeup application, eyebrow shaping and design, semi-permanent makeup, eyelash extensions lifting and cosmetic tattoo removal. She offers advance European and American techniques using the latest digital machines, Swiss pigments and crafted tools.

As a certified GIA gemologist from London, Shagun's love for coloured stones is reflected in her creations which are splendidly embellished in exotic trinkets. Shagun Gupta is a businesswoman who has set the trends in fashion, right from jewellery to wardrobe or bags. Shagun is known as the epitome of finesse in the fashion industry.

For all the fashionista out there, a coveted collection of fashion accessories is all that you need. A multi-faceted meticulous designer with a touch of the jewellery, wardrobe and beauty illustration, Shagun Gupta with her treasures lies in contemporary stylish forms and genre, weaving the best of craftsmanship and creative designs.

On Monday 24th June, Shagun Gupta is going to host the country launch for Nouveau Contour, the masters in permanent make-up at Salcette, Taj Lands End, Bandra (West), Mumbai.

