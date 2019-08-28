Shagun to have information on 15 lakh schools, says HRD Minister

national

Shagan will link over 15 lakh schools and provide information on them to the students and their parents

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Pic/Twitter IANS

On Wednesday, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', the Union Minister for Human Resource Development launched a web portal called 'Shagun'. The web portal Shagun will carry information on the standard of education, schools and much more. According to the minister, the web portal will link over 15 lakh schools and provide information on them to the students and their parents. He also said that the schools which are linked with the Shagun portal will also get geo-tagged.

While speaking its launch in New Delhi, the minister said, "The information regarding all the schools in the country has been integrated through the portal." Besides connecting 25 crore students and 90 lakh teachers through the portal, Shagun will also integrate over 2.3 lakh educational websites into its platform.

According to the Human Resource Development officials, all the informati0on provided by the schools can be verified through the third party. The HRD ministry has also developed an app that will help students, teachers, and other stakeholders to send their complaints directly to the ministry.

With inputs from IANS

