Shah Rukh and family, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday party together
Gauri Khan shared some photos in which her family including Shah Rukh Khan, sons Aryan and AbRam, and daughter Suhana can be seen partying with Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, and Ananya Panday.
New Year is all about parties and shindigs for the folks in B-town. While many of our Bollywood celebs made their way out of the country to ring in the new year, some of them welcomed the new year in the country itself, at their farmhouses and bungalows outside of town.
Shah Rukh Khan and his family including wifey Gauri, daughter Suhana and sons Aryan and AbRan celebrated New Year's with their close friends Sanjay-Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday and a few others at SRK's Alibaug bungalow. Gauri shared a few photos from the party where everyone can be seen having a jolly good time.
View this post on Instagram
Doesn't Suhana Khan look beautiful in her black one-shoulder mini dress? Paired with metallic sandals and open wavy hair, Suhana sure looks like a sight to behold.
How adorable does little AbRam Khan look as he poses with older brother Aryan and Maheep Kapoor? All three of them are colour-coordinated in red and make for a pretty picture!
Gauri shared a few more pictures from the New Year's bash in which everyone looks all set to party:
View this post on Instagram
These photos look like a whole lot of fun, right? It seems like every other year, this year too SRK's New Year's party was something to remember.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is in talks with Raj and DK of Go Goa Gone fame for an action-comedy, and is also in talks with Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee Kumar for their next directorial outings.
