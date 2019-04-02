Shah Rukh Khan accepts invitation from his die-hard fan Mesut Ozil

bollywood

Mesut Ozil, a German professional footballer had sent out a special invitation to Shah Rukh Khan for the recent football match that took place in London. SRK graciously accepted the invitation

Shah Rukh Khan is a global phenomenon looked up by many prominent personalities around the world, the recent display of the same is Arsenal's Mesut Ozil's invitation to the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match.

Mesut Ozil is a German professional footballer who plays for Premier League club Arsenal. The global sports star is a big admirer of Shah Rukh Khan and hence, sent out a special invitation to the actor for the recent football match that took place in London.

SRK, who is an avid sports fan and also the co-owner of the IPL team KKR, graciously accepted the invitation.

Shah Rukh Khan attended one of Premier League, 2018-19's important matches that took place on Sunday night in London at the Emirates Stadium. The German player invited the Superstar to his hospitality box as he’s a big fan of the actor.

What a lovely evening @Arsenal congratulations. Thx @MesutOzil1088 & #AmineGulse for your warmth love & hospitality. See u guys soon in India. pic.twitter.com/4rtBJXZ5uW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 1, 2019

In the past as well, many renowned personalities the world over, have shown their admiration for the Zero actor. Recently, Coldplay’s singer Chris Martin gave a special shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan from his Twitter handle - "Shah Rukh Khan forever".

Oscar Winner Leonardo Di Caprio has admitted to being a Shah Rukh Khan fan saying, "Starring in a movie with him will make me more popular than I am now!".

Zayn Malik had earlier, made headlines for making his girlfriend Gigi Hadid watch Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas.

Marvel actor Hugh Jackman too, has accepted to be his fan as he said, "I like SRK's dancing. Even now(in this age) he can dance well. I admire his incredible energy!"

Titanic and Avatar fame director James Cameron is particularly a fan of Shah Rukh Khan's My Name Is Khan.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe too is spellbound by the charm of the King of Bollywood. The actor was quoted saying, "I am a big fan of Shahrukh Khan. I would like to work in a Bollywood movie with him. He is definitely an epitome of style and class!"

Hollywood hottie Penelope Cruz too wishes to work with the King of romance. She was earlier quoted saying, "I am a big fan of Shahrukh Khan. I want to work with him!".

The leading actors of the hit franchise Twilight, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart also have admitted being Shah Rukh Khan fans.

International music sensation Pitbull who visited India for IPL admitted being charmed by Shah Rukh Khan, Pitbull said, "I got to learn a few Bollywood footsteps, thanks to Shahrukh. He is an amazing performer, full of energy. There is nothing as of now, but I would definitely love to work with him in the future."

