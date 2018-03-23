Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam on a snowy mountain trail

Gauri Khan shares a photo of her 'Snowmen' - Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam



Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam are holidaying in Switzerland. Yesterday, Gauri shared a photo of the father and son on Instagram and wrote, "Snowmen." SRK took to social media to say, "My li'l holiday with the li'l big skier... in the bed, in the lift, in the Alps... with him, one does get more than one can ski (sic)."

Shah Rukh Khan had fun time with son AbRam on their holiday. SRK and son even went skiing together. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of them.

