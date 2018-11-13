Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan make a stylish appearance at a restaurant inauguration

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attended the inauguration of Sanchos in the suburbs of Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Gauri Khan has carved a place for herself in the creative Industry of designs and has time and again astonished everyone with her artwork. The star wife hosts the who's who of the town to her store who are mesmerized by her creativity and imagination.

Earlier known as Korner House and now 'Sanchos', it is the new renovated Mexican restaurant in the city designed by Gauri Khan.

Sanchos opens next week and the inauguration ceremony of the restaurant took place last evening. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan graced the inaugural event in style.

Shah Rukh opted for a casual look in blue Versace sweatshirt and grey pants whereas Gauri looked classy as ever in a basic black top with high waist blue denim paired with a black blazer and to go black Stiletto heels with.

The restaurant is headed by the chef Esdras Ochoa, popularly known as Taco King of Los Angeles.

Sanchos designed by Gauri Khan has contemporary touch influenced by Baja California. The decor's design in vogue with Jaipur Rugs used all across the top walls and Hydraulic windows that become the roof.

Yet another successful project of Gauri Khan opens for the public next week.

Gauri Khan has earlier designed places for celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra amongst others.

