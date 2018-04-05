Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan spell romance in this photo

Gauri Khan is known for surprising her fans with unseen pictures of hers with husband Shah Rukh Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. The latest photo shared by her will make you go aw!



Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/gaurikhan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the ideal couples in Bollywood. On Wednesday, the interior designer, Gauri Khan shared a photo with her actor-hubby, Shah Rukh and the photo is worth a thousand words. She captioned the black-and-white photo as, 'Black And white !!!!! ...always does the trick... (sic).'

In one of the recent interviews with a daily, Gauri had spoken of the discussions she has with husband. She praised SRK for his unconditional support by saying, "I must say that he's been a great support. Shah Rukh is very talented with design and he is extremely creative. In fact, I discuss work with him off and on, and our conversations are always fruitful (smiles).

Well, Shah Rukh Khan has time and again narrated the hardships he went through and how Gauri's support was enough for him to overcome those struggles. Talking about it at the superstar said, "The struggle was just in the first few years of marriage. Gauri Khan was new to the film industry, so was I. It's not that I married an outside girl into the film industry. Two years for us in Mumbai was like honeymoon full of bumps. There was an issue like, "You will shoot 6 in the morning? I remember the first night when we actually came to Mumbai after about five-seven days. She spent that evening fully dressed, she wore chuda and Indian dress, and came to Film City and was there till 6 where Hema Ji was directing my film."

On the professional front, Shah Rukh is busy with Aanand L Rai's Zero, where he plays a vertically challenged person.

