Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu have found a new fan in India, and it's none other than Badminton player, Saina Nehwal



Shah Rukh Khan

India's pride Saina Nehwal is quite a filmy person. The Badminton player not only enjoys watching films and is self admittedly a huge fan of superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu.

When asked at a recent event about her favorite actors in India, Saina Nehwal was quick to reply that she likes Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu.

Saina Nehwal has expressed her fondness for the two superstars at various occasions and has also met both of the actors multiple times.

Talking about Mahesh Babu, the badminton star said she finds the superstar very good looking. One of the most good-looking actors in India, Mahesh Babu features in the list of most handsome actors in the world with Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu both enjoy an unfathomable fanbase not only in India but also across the globe. While Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most known faces in India, Mahesh Babu too, enjoys a pan India appeal. Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming Zero is one of the most anticipated films of the year, on the other hand, Bharat Ane Nenu has already broken records at the domestic box office. Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu has not only emerged as the fastest 100 crores grosser after Baahubali but also entered the 125 crore club in just four days.

The box office collections of Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu at the international markets is the testimony of the global imprints of the Superstars. While Shah Rukh Khan has delivered some of the biggest hits in the global markets, Mahesh Babu's latest outing Bharat Ane Nenu is minting high at the worldwide box office.

