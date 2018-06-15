Shah Rukh Khan and other Bollywood celebs give a thumbs up to Loveratri teaser

Loveratri teaser received a thumbs up from Bollywood Biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Shilpa Shetty amongst others

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in Loveratri teaser

On the festive occasion of Eid this year, Salman Khan Films presented the flavour of Garba by presenting the trailer of the upcoming romantic drama Loveratri. Presenting the convergence of two festivals, the teaser of the Salman Khan Film's upcoming next Loveratri starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain garnered a positive response from not only the audience but also Bollywood celebrities.

The short teaser received a thumbs up from Bollywood Biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Shilpa Shetty amongst others. Sonakshi Sinha, Pulkit Samrat and Riteish Deshmukh were also seen embracing the festive flavour of the teaser on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to appreciate the teaser saying, "Kitna accha hai. Sabko bahut bahut pyaar. My love and hugs to the babies. [sic]"

Filmmaker Karan Johar welcomed debutant Aayush Sharma and also gave a thumbs up to the trailer saying, "Welcome to the movies @aaysharma !! This looks like a full on zingy and zanny seasons love story!!!! Break a leg!ï¸ÂÂ" [sic]

Katrina Kaif also shared the teaser saying, "Welcome welcome @aaysharma ... looking so lovely #LoveratriTeaser @warinahussain @abhiraj88 @skfilmsofficial". [sic]

Priyanka Chopra extended her support saying, "I want to wish my friend @aaysharma so much luck with #loveratri it looks like so much fun! Let’s show some love.. @khanarpita @abhiraj21288 you are gonna kill it!" [sic]

Anil Kapoor appreciated the teaser saying, "Can't wait to feel the love in the air this Navratri!

@aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @abhiraj21288 @SKFilmsOfficial #LoveratriTeaser" [sic]

Jacqueline Fernandez shared the teaser saying, "Come fall in love!!!! #loverati @aaysharma @warinahussain @abhiraj88". [sic]

Varun Dhawan who is also a close friend of Aayush Sharma extended his support saying, "Looking really good Aayush sharmaaaaaa.". [sic]

Aayush Sharma's gym buddy Kartik Aaryan also showered praises on the teaser saying, "... Aur pyaar ho gaya mere bhai

Lovely teaser All the best @aaysharma". [sic]

Shilpa Shetty embraced the teaser saying,"What a colourful teaser! #LoveratriTeaser looking forward to the movie !!! Congratulations @beingsalmankhan @khanarpita @Warina_Hussain @aaysharma". [sic]

Riteish Deshmukh said, "Can’t wait to hear more of the song.... Charbuster all the way... @aaysharma & @Warina_Hussain are looking great. Congratulations @BeingSalmanKhan and my darling @khanarpita ... waiting for the trailer. #LoveratriTeaser". [sic]

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to express her excitement saying, "Wooooo hooooo!!! Congrats @aaysharma and @warinahussain". [sic]

Pulkit Samrat praised the teaser saying, "Congratulations brother!!! @aaysharma #Loveratri has entertainment entertainment n entertainment written all over! All the best @Warina_Hussain n @abhiraj21288 @SKFilmsOfficial". [sic]

Showcasing an array of colours mixed with the folk music, 'Loveratri' has got the audience excited to witness the celebratory love story of the debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain spanning across the festive season in Gujarat. Set against the backdrop of Gujarat, the romantic drama unfolds the love story of the leading couple over bonding over Garba. Giving a sneak peek into the colourful festival, the poster featured the crackling chemistry of the fresh pair. Proving to be a festive treat, Loveratri captures the essence of Navratri with Garba being the crux of the film.

Loveratri is not only presented by Salman Khan but the actor also has lent his voice for the teaser. Salman Khan introduced the teaser with his voiceover. The teaser of Loveratri is being attached to the Eid release Race 3 in theaters, proving to be a double treat to the audience. With Garba being an essential factor in the story, both Aayush and Warina took extensive lessons to learn the dance form. The leading pair Aayush and Warina have been piquing the interest of the audience with videos and pictures from the Garba training.

Earlier, Ayush Sharma treated the audience with multiple on set pictures setting the mood for the much-loved festive season. Loveratri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama will mark the next venture of Salman Khan Films. Loveratri is written by Niren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.

