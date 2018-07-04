Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's dance from Ambani's bash goes viral, watch video

The whole of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor danced their hearts out at Ambani's bash held recently

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

A bevy of stars from the film industry attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement bash. The event, which took place on June 30, had become the talk of the town and is still trending on social media. From Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, son Aryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan with actress-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, the whole of Bollywood was in attendance.

The engagement ceremony was like a typical Bollywood film, wherein, the stars gathered and danced their hearts out. There was a dance flash mob led by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and others. The videos of their impromptu dance have been dominating the social media. They danced to the song, Gal Mithi from Sonam Kapoor's film Aisha.

Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan dancing at the Ambani-Mehta engagement pic.twitter.com/YkXA2pEerU — Ranbir Kapoor Fan Club (@RanbirKapoorFC) July 1, 2018

King Khan takes the center stage to make it a memorable night for everyone.@aliaa08 , @arjunk26 , #RanbirKapoor and others join him on 'Gal Mitthi Mitthi' at #akashshlokaengagement ! âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/DQE1BmmKk8 — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) June 30, 2018

Apart from these celebrities, we also saw a fashion parade by Parineeti Chopra with Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani with Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Mira Rajput with husband Shahid Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda with daughter Navy Naveli Nanda amongst the elite guest list.

The pre-engagement bash of the couple – Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta had Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas.

