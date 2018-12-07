Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's Issaqbaazi is the fastest song shot for Zero

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Issaqbaazi song

The second song from Aanand L Rai directorial 'Zero' titled 'Issaqbaazi' featuring the iconic duo of superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan was the fastest song shot for the film, owing to the incredible chemistry of the actors.

Recently, the makers of 'Zero' released the much-anticipated song of the film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan shaking their legs to the funky beats of the desi number. The song has that been creating a social media frenzy owing to the incredible chemistry of the superstars was the fastest song shot for the film and finished filming in just 4 days.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan who came together for the special song share a very affable chemistry and that made it easier for the crew to shoot the song in no time.

After giving a glimpse of the fun song on Eid, the makers unveiled the much-anticipated song titled 'Issaqbaazi' on Tuesday, 4th December.

Showcasing Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua, Anushka Sharma as a CP patient named Aafia and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood Superstar, Zero trailer has piqued the interest of the audience to witness one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

