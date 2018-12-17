Shah Rukh Khan and Zeeshan Ayyub share a heartwarming friendship in Zero

bollywood

It is a lesser known fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Zeeshan Ayyub share a warm bond in real life as well

Aanand L. Rai's upcoming directorial venture Zero presents the affable chemistry between two friends Bauua and Guddu essayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Zeeshan Ayyub respectively. While the on-screen chemistry between the two actors have been pleasing the audience ever since the teaser and songs of the film have been released, it is a lesser known fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Zeeshan Ayyub share a warm bond in real life as well.

Zeeshan Ayyub who hails from Meerut helped Shah Rukh Khan to adopt the mannerism and accent of the character which is based in Meerut. The young actor would interact with the superstar in the accent helping him to grasp it sooner.

Shah Rukh Khan and Zeeshan Ayyub have earlier portrayed friends in last year's Raees. The trailer has piqued the interest of the audience with glimpses into the strong characters and interesting performances.

Zero showcases Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua, Anushka Sharma as Aafia, a girl who is a scientist living with cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood Superstar named Babita Kumari. Zero, a Christmas release is one of the most anticipated movies of the year

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO. Produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L. Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

Also read: This is what Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan kept as a memorabilia from Zero's song Issaqbaazi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates