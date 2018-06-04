Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma celebrate R Madhavan's birthday on Zero's set

The cast and crew of Zero celebrated R Madhavan's 48th birthday on the sets of the film. The actor plays a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma-starrer by Aanand L Rai



Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma surprised actor R Madhavan by throwing a small bash on the occasion of the actor's birthday. R Madhvan turned 48 on June 1, Friday. No amount of work could stop the Bollywood stars from taking out time to party hard. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma organised for a small celebration.

Touched by this gesture R Madhavan took to his Instagram account to share the pictures from the party and wrote, "Crazyyy Funnnn Birthdays.. oh man .. Unforgetable... (sic)."

The Tanu Weds Manu actor makes a special appearance in the film and was shooting for it in Huntsville. Along with many actors like the late Sridevi, Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Jimmy Sheirgil, Abhay Deol and Alia Bhatt, Madhavan, too, will be seen in a brief appearance. Actor Salman Khan has already shot for a song in the film.

Madhavan has earlier collaborated with Aanand L Rai for movies like Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

The cast of Zero is currently in Huntsville, US for a 45-day schedule that includes portions from NASA.

Zero marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Aanand L Rai. The film further reunites the Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif. The 52-year-old actor will be seen essaying the character of a dwarf in this film. The principal shoot of Zero is on-going and everyone is having a great time making this one of a kind film which is touted to melt your hearts.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring Zero, produced by Gauri Khan, which is all set to release by December 21st, 2018.

