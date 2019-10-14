Shah Rukh Khan becomes the most followed Indian actor on Twitter, thanks fans for the love

Shah Rukh Khan isn't just an Indian star, he's a global icon. All his films have a magical impact on the consciousness of the people worldwide. Even when his films don't work, he continues to spread his magic through his charm and wit. And the actor has added another feather to his cap, he has become the most followed Indian actor on Twitter by clocking 39 million followers and thanked everyone for the love via a beautiful post, take a look:

Keep the love flowing. Keep the positivity multiplying. Keep yourself Happy...always. Everything is as beautiful as you want to see it. Love you all... pic.twitter.com/dhyGWKBDsl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 14, 2019

Khan recently participated in the Joy Forum 2019's award ceremony in Riyadh and was awarded for his tireless contribution to cinema and bringing joy to all the people all over the world for so many years. He was accompanied by legends like Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme. He thanked the Saudi Royal Court Advisor for his hospitality and warmth. In case you missed it, check the tweet out:

Thank you for your hospitality and warmth. Had a great time and really look forward to some wonderful stories in films from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. All the best for Vision 2030 https://t.co/G3ZSzt0LEy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 14, 2019

The actor also holds the record for the maximum doctorates in the world for any actor, which shall remain an unbeaten feat for years. As far as his professional space is concerned, things haven't turned out to be the way he wanted, but that hasn't deterred his spirit. At the launch of TedTalk: Season 2, the actor said he has read 2-3 subjects and liked them, and shall be making an official announcement soon.

Khan was supposed to star in the biopic of astronaut Rakesh Sharma, Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, but later opted out due to reasons best known to him. His fans have been desperately waiting for him to sign a new film and become a new character. Also, he's all set to turn 54 on November 2, hope he can gift his fans something on that special day.

