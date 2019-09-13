Shah Rukh Khan bids adieu to Bappa on Anant Chaturdashi

On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, September 12, which the day which marks the culmination of the 10-day-long festival, Ganesh Chaturthi, Shah Rukh Khan along with his family members bid their beloved Ganpati Bappa adieu. The actor shared an affectionate picture on Instagram.

"Pooja done....Visarjan done. Ganpati Bappa Morya!! May the happiness of the world and beyond come into every household & for every family," he captioned the picture on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) onSep 12, 2019 at 9:05am PDT

A lot of Bollywood celebrities welcome the deity and celebrate the festival with near and dear ones. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Salman Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Govinda are some of the B-townies who enjoy the festivities.

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan and his professional commitments, the actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After facing the criticism from critics and audience alike, Shah Rukh Khan said in a media interaction: "What drives me to do a film is the people around me who make such a great cinema... And I think I have a huge amount of capacity to do some really good cinema. I have 20-25 years of good cinema left in me."

He further added: "I just finished the last film I made and to put it lightly, it was a disaster. I said to myself that let me enjoy a little bit of un-success as I had success for so long. So I have taken some time off for the next four or five months."

Shah Rukh Khan also lent his voice along with son Aryan as voiceover artists in The Lion King's Hindi version. The film follows the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands and narrates the tale of how he rises up to the occasion. It released all over the world on July 19.

Apart from this, SRK is also co-producing digital content. Shah Rukh's next co-production, Betaal, is a horror series. It is written and directed by Graham and co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. It will be co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix. This will mark as the third collaboration with Netflix, after Bard of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi, and Class of 83 with Bobby Deol.

