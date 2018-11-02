Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Karan Johar has the sweetest wish for 'bhai'

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 53rd birthday today and is flooded with wishes from across nations

Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/karanjohar.

It's November 2, the day where the city's crowd flocks towards superstar Shah Rukh Khan's palatial abode, Mannat. The sea of crowd gathers outside his Bandra residence to just get a glimpse of the birthday boy, Shah Rukh Khan. It is an annual ritual, where SRK comes at his residence's rooftop to wave at his 'family of fans'.

Shah Rukh Khan is loved by one and all in the entire Bollywood fraternity. Amidst all of them, its filmmaker-friend Karan Johar, who shares a rock-solid bond with SRK and his family, so much so, that he calls himself the godfather of Shah Rukh's children- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

He shared a beautiful photo of the king of romance feeding cake to his dearest wife, Gauri Khan. The caption was an emotional one and reflects his relationship with the family. Here's what he wrote: "Happy birthday bhai!!!! Have known Gauri and you for 25 years and it will always be the most special relationship of my life!!! Thank you for being family and for all the memories ...and here's to many more!!! May #zero be your biggest and hugest blockbuster!!! [sic]"

Here is the post by Karan Johar:

Birthday Boy himself took to his Instagram page and shared an account of how his day began. He wrote, "Fed cake to wife...Met my family of fans outside Mannat...now playing Mono Deal with my lil girl gang! Having a Happy Birthday. Thank u all...for this amazing love. [sic]"

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53 today and has his upcoming film, Zero's trailer releasing on this auspicious day. The film has the star essaying the character of a vertically challenged person, set on the backdrop of Meerut. The Aanand L Rai film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Produced by Red Chillies, Zero is all set to make Christmas merrier by hitting the marquee on December 21, 2018.

