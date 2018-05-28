Shah Rukh Khan calls AbRam 'sunshine'; Gauri calls him 'gorgeous'

Shah Rukh Khan, who is a father of three - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, says children should hear their own music and believe in their own dreams



Gauri with son AbRam Khan

AbRam Khan turned five on Sunday and dad Shah Rukh Khan and mum Gauri Khan took to social media to share photographs of their youngest son. While SRK calls him his 'sunshine', Gauri calls him her 'gorgeous'.

"My sunshine turns five years today but he thinks he is nine! Please do not tell him otherwise if you meet him. Children should hear their own music, sing their own songs and believe in their own little dreams. And yeah, hug their papa a lot," Shah Rukh Khan wrote alongside an image.

My sunshine turns 5 yrs today but he thinks he is 9! Please don’t tell him otherwise if u meet him. Children should hear their own music, sing their own songs & believe in their own lil dreams...& yeah, hug their papa a lot.. pic.twitter.com/sRFxJLdVHh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2018

Netizens also took to social media to wish him. They felt cuteness is in the genes of SRK's son.

Gauri Khan shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday, my gorgeous (sic)."

Happy bday, my gorgeous ...ð A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onMay 26, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

Shah Rukh married Gauri in October 1991. They have a son Aryan and daughter Suhana. In 2013, they became parents of their third child AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

On the acting front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Aanand L. Rai's upcoming film "Zero" along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

