Shah Rukh Khan channels his inner poet with a deep tweet as he tries a new filter

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most exceptionally brilliant and intelligent minds in the movie business. His wit and sharpness are unparalleled and there are not many names that can rival him when it comes to self-deprecating humour. He's currently in California and enjoying his time in the beautiful city.

He took to his Twitter account and wrote a rather deep and poetic tweet and the reason behind the same is quite amusing. He wrote- Your feelings are your superpowers. Just wanted to sound deep, the real reason for the tweet is to try out this new filter on the pic.

Take a look at the picture right here:

“Your feelings are your Super powers”...just wanted to sound ‘deep’...the real reason for the tweet is to try out this new filter on the pic! pic.twitter.com/vJI71yftGE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 7, 2019

The actor looks immensely charming in that cool jacket, those shades, and that hairstyle, and we cannot wait to see him on the big screen again. The last three years for Khan haven't turned out to be the way he expected they would. Fan, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Zero, all failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. He has always tried to give something new to his fans, all he needs is the right story and the right character to bring him back to the pedestal.

After the failure of Zero last year in December, he took a small break from films but was very active as a producer and managing his production house, Red Chillies. They produced Badla and Bard Of Blood in 2019, and are now associated with the VFX of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. As far as SRK's own upcoming films are concerned, he came in the news recently to have signed Raj and DK's action-comedy.

Also, he has been in talks with Atlee Kumar and Rajkumar Hirani for their respective directorial outings as well.

